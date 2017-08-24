Durham police report says homicide rate is down in Bull City

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of homicides first six months of the year in Durham are down compared to the same time period in 2016, according to the Durham Police Department’s 2017 second quarter crime report.

The report shows there have been 10 homicides during the first six months of 2017. That’s down from 21 in the first half of 2016.

Durham Mayor Bill Bell says he thinks it’s good that the number of homicides this year are down, but there’s still more work to do.

“Hopefully we’ll have zero homicides,” he said. “But, the fact that it’s going down it’s in the right direction.”

CBS North Carolina wanted to know the reason for the drop in those numbers, but the mayor couldn’t point to one specific reason.

“I’d like to say I know, but I don’t know,” he replied. “I just hope that people are finding different was to resolve their personal issues they had.”

Bell did point out most homicides are not random, saying in many cases the suspects know their victims.

Violent crimes with guns are up compared to last year.

“This is all a matter of having too many guns in the wrong hands with the wrong people and people choosing to use guns to settle their differences,” he said.

Bell says more work needs to be done to get guns of the streets and reduce crime even more.

Whether crime is up or down in Durham, Bell says as the city continues to grow, it has more to offer.

“We’re now the fourth largest city in the state of North Carolina, we have a very diverse population,” he said. “With a growing city, you’re going to have challenges. We have a lot more to define us other than the crime rate.”

Bell complimented police chief CJ Davis on her work with the department, but he says the work must continue with city leaders when a new city council is sworn-in in December.