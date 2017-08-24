Durham school board bans Confederate flag

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Board of Education on Thursday voted to adopt a new dress code specifically prohibiting items that “intimidate other students on the basis of race.”

The policy mentions the Confederate flag, the Nazi swastika and the Ku Klux Klan as examples.

Clothing likely to disrupt classrooms was already banned under the existing policy.

The move came a week after the Chapel Hill-Carboro school board voted to ban the Confederate flag, and against the backdrop of days of turmoil centered around Confederate memorials.