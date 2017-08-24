Ex-president of Wayne County band booster club charged with embezzlement, deputies say

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 40-year-old Wayne County woman is facing three counts of embezzlement after admitting to taking funds from the CBA Music Boosters Association, according to deputies.

Sandra Dawn Petersen of the 100 block of Melrose Place near Pikeville had been president of the boosters association, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The alleged embezzlement spanned a period of four years, 2014 through 2017, and was uncovered when the current Treasurer conducted an audit of the association’s BB&T banking records,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “During the investigation, Ms. Petersen was interviewed and confessed to using the association’s funds for her personal use and benefit. ”

Petersen’s bond was set at $15,000 unsecured, deputies reported.

A post on schwanns-cares.com says the CBS Music Boosters Association supports band activities at Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville.