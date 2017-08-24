FBI: Wilson man admits to bank robbery killings, says he ‘was desperate’

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Court documents reveal Brandon Michael Council, the North Carolina man accused of having killed two women during a South Carolina bank robbery, admitted to the killings.

In an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint, an FBI agent lays out how authorities believe the bank robbery happened and what he said after he was captured.

Council was then captured on surveillance video entering CresCom bank, located at 1230 16th Ave. in Conway, according to the FBI.

Bank video shows Council approach a teller and speak with her briefly. “Council then pulls a firearm, points it at the teller and shoots her multiple times,” court documents state. “Council then jumps over the teller counter. Council is also captured locating a second female employee of the bank who was hiding underneath a desk. Upon finding her, the video captured Council shooting the employee multiple times as she attempts to hide under the desk.”

“Bank audits showed a loss amount of $15,294,” documents state.

Just seven minutes after Council is seen on bank surveillance video, he goes to the Conway Express Inn in one of the victims’ cars. He can be see leaving the driver side door open, grabbing luggage from room 110, throwing it in the trunk of the car and driving away, the affidavit describes.

On Wednesday, Council was spotted leaving a motel parking lot in Greenville, North Carolina. Officers responded to Council’s location, and Council was taken into custody after a short chase, documents report.

Council waived his rights and agreed to talk with investigators.

Council confessed to the CresCom bank robbery, court documents state. “Council further admitted to shooting both bank employees during the course of the robbery. Council told agents that he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew he was going to shoot someone.”

The FBI agent state in the affidavit that Council said he “knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.” He admitted to authorities that he watched the movie Get Rich or Die Trying. Then he told investigators “he did not deserve to live,” according to the documents.

Council is also a suspect in a bank robbery in Wilson, North Carolina. Council was identified as the prime suspect in the robbery of the BB&T bank located on South Tarboro Street in Wilson on Aug. 11.

“A review of Council’s criminal record shows that on March 16, 2011, Council was convicted in North Carolina for ‘habitual felon’ and ‘larceny great than $1,000.’” His probation for the 2011 charges ended 11 days prior to the BB&T bank robbery in Wilson.