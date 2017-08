DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas leak has shut down T.W. Alexander Drive in Durham, Durham police said Thursday afternoon.

T.W. Alexander is closed between Stirrup Creek Drive and Cedar Grove Drive.

As a detour, westbound traffic can take Page Road or Cedar Grove Road to Lumley Road. Drivers heading eastbound can take S. Miami Boulevard or Presidential Drive as a detour, police said.

Police expect the road to be closed for several hours.