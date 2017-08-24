Hazmat crews respond to gas leak at Raleigh shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A hazardous material response team is on scene at a Raleigh shopping center off Louisburg Road Thursday morning.

Officials said a gas leak has been reported in the area.

A generator being used to renovate a nearby office into a restaurant began leaking gas, and the resulting fumes from the leak was what made the eight staff members and four patients in the nearby dentist office ill.

Wells Family Dentistry is canceling all appointments the remainder of the day.

There are no serious injuries.

The shopping center is located at at 8450 Louisburg Road near the intersection with Forestville Road.

#BREAKING Hazardous material response team at Louisburg Rd. shopping plaza. Working to get more details. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/f8gzZKapuz — Beau Minnick (@BeauMinnick) August 24, 2017