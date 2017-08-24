Raleigh jogger recounts being attacked, held down by man



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police need help finding a man they say attacked a woman while she was taking an evening jog.

It happened Aug. 12 along Falls of Neuse Road just north of Interstate 540.

CBS North Carolina talked to the victim, who did not want to be identified. She says it was just before 8 p.m. and there was still plenty of daylight when it happened. She went for a run, and the next thing she knew she was being tackled.

“I double check behind me, and I see someone running behind me at full speed, so I stopped to let him go by,” she said. “And instead of him going by, he tackles me. Like bear arms around my waist, my arms locked down and we both go tumbling down the hill.”

The victim says the man didn’t say anything, just made some noises. She said she locked her fists in his hair.

“He lands on top of me I’m like, ‘Yo, what is wrong with you? Do you need help? I don’t know what’s wrong with you, but my phone’s already calling police you need to get up off of me. I tried moving my legs from under him and he just wraps his legs around me,” she said.

She says he then got up and ran and she called 911.

She ran home but police never found the man. A week and a half later they released a suspect sketch.

CBS North Carolina asked Raleigh Police why there was a delay. They tell us there’s only one sketch artist who serves the entire county, and does the work on the side. We also asked why the public wasn’t notified, but have not yet received an answer.

Other nearby runners saying they have seen someone similar to the police sketch in the area before.

If you have any information, call Raleigh Police.