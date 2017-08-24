RDU passengers to Houston, Austin can change flights without fees due to Harvey

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – RDU International passengers traveling to Houston or Austin have the ability to change flights to those cities without fees due to Hurricane Harvey, the airport said.

RDU said to check with Delta, Southwest or United about the changes.

The National Hurricane Center says winds of 125 mph are expected as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast.

The center said Thursday afternoon that Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday before it reaches the middle Texas coast. As the hurricane approaches Texas, the hurricane’s winds have increased to 85 mph.