Reward in Halifax County quadruple murder jumps to $30,000

By Published: Updated:

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The reward being offered in connection with the slaying of four people Sunday in Halifax County has jump to $30,000.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The four were killed in what the sheriff believes was a home invasion in the Glenview Community of Fishing Creek Road.

Janice Harris, 72, James Harris, 8, James Whitley, 76, and Peggy Whitley, 67, were around the kitchen table when they were killed, authorities said.

The first reward offered was a few thousand dollars and has since grown to $30,000 thanks to private donations.

The SBI, ATF and surrounding law enforcement are assisting the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

RELATED: Sheriff: 2 elderly couples shot to death in Halifax County home invasion

Janice and James Harris were residents of the home where the killings occurred, Tripp said. The Whitleys were visiting when they were killed.

ATF records show James Harris ran a federally licensed gunsmithing business from the home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s