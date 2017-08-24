VIDEO: Hooter’s manager helps deputies during violent arrest

By Published:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A manager at a Hooter’s Restaurant in Brandon is being credited with helping two Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies take a man into custody after a violent confrontation.

Deputies were called to the Hooter’s on Adamo Drive last week for an unruly customer. Witnesses say 23-year-old Ashton Toney got angry and threatened to kill an employee after he was told he wouldn’t be served alcohol and needed to leave.

When the deputies arrived and met Toney, they say he slapped the hand of one deputy. The two then tried arresting Toney, but they say he became very combative and violently resisted them.

James Nolte, who is a manager at Hooter’s, was standing nearby when the confrontation began and immediately started helping the two deputies as the situation escalated.

With Nolte’s help, the deputies were able to take Toney into custody without anyone being injured.

Toney is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

