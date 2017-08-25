1 hurt in Cumberland County home invasion, shooting, authorities say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a home invasion and shooting at home in Spring Lake Friday morning, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office official said.

Authorities received a call around 3:30 a.m. in reference to a home invasion and shooting at a home in the 700 block of Francis Street.

The sheriff’s office said one person suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities could not confirm if the person injured was shot or suffered the injury some other way.

No other details were provided. The incident is under investigation.