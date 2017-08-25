100-lb. marijuana bundle launched over US-Mexico border fence

By Published:
Douglas agents retrieved a nearly 100 pound bundle of marijuana that was hurled over the border fence east of Douglas, Ariz. (CBP Public Affairs)

DOUGLAS, AZ (AP) — Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have seized a nearly 100-pound bundle of marijuana after spotting it flying over the border fence.

Surveillance video on Wednesday captured the large package launching through the air over the fence from Mexico to the U.S. Agents on the ground found a large, plastic-wrapped bundle worth about $48,000.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Dixon said drug smugglers are increasingly launching massive bundles of pot over the border fence, posing a danger to nearby residents and businesses because of the weight of the bundles. She said she knew of one incident in which a bundle went through the roof of a dog house.

It’s unclear what smugglers used to launch this particular package, but in the past, they’ve used home-made catapults and air cannons.

