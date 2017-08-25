2 Wake County men caught with nearly 12 pounds of meth, authorities say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County men have been arrested and charged after getting caught with nearly 12 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 at N.C. Highway 54 on Monday and soon established probably cause to search the vehicle, authorities said.

The search uncovered 5.3 kilos (11.7 pounds) of suspected crystal meth.

Manuel Valencia-Meraz, 38, of Wendell, and Abel Orozco-Rodriguez, 34, of Raleigh, were both arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Both men have been charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond each.