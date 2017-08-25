3 women charged after car chase, gunfire during NC child abduction, police say

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Waynesville say they have arrested three people in connection with the abduction of a child from a home on Frazier Street on Friday.

According to police, the non-custodial parent 28-year-old Mandi Alyssa Black, the victim’s aunt 31-year-old Rissa Ruble DeBello, and the victim’s grandmother 54-year-old Marissa Ann Samples, all from Dayton, Ohio, were arrested and all charged with abduction of a child.

Police say the abducted child’s father chased the suspects down I-40 before stopping them by blocking the interstate at Exit 24.

Another family member arrived in a separate car with a gun and admitted to firing a warning shot in the air, police say. Interstate 40 was briefly closed during the incident, WLOS reported.

Black, DeBello, and Samples were all taken into custody at the scene. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

The three suspects are all being held in the Haywood County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

— WSPA contributed to this report