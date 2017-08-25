Alamance County man charged in ‘potential’ threat to Confederate monument, deputies say

Thomas Lee Jeffries Jr. (Alamance County Sheriff's Office)

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Alamance County have charged a Graham man with attempting to incite a riot in connection with “the potential for criminal actions directed at the Historic Courthouse and Monument located in Graham,” the county sheriff’s office announced Friday.

Thomas Lee Jeffries Jr., 25, of the 900 block of East Harden Street, was arrested about 2 p.m. Friday, deputies said.

They said additional arrests are possible.

Jeffries faces one count of attempting to incite a riot, deputies said.

The potential threat was discovered through an intelligence-gathering effort the county sheriff’s office undertook in response to recent protests in Durham and Charlottesville, Virginia, the sheriff’s office wrote.

The courthouse in Graham is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Alamance County. The Confederate monument there, a statue of a soldier whose name is “Conrad,” pronounced koon-rahd, was dedicated May 21, 1914, according to the county’s website.

