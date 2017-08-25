Below normal temps expected for the next week in central NC

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — The weather will be very comfortable Friday and those conditions will last right through the weekend as high pressure will dominate our weather across central North Carolina

On Friday, the Triangle should have a high of 84 after a morning low of 69; and Fayetteville will have a high of 87 after a morning low of 70. The normal high this time of year is 88 with a normal low of 68.

Rain chances will remain nil right through the weekend. Next week temperatures will stay below normal but a slight chance of a shower or storm can’t be ruled out from Monday through Wednesday as low pressure moves up the southeast coast.

Next Thursday and Friday, a cold front with the possible remnant moisture from Harvey could approach, so a couple showers or storms will be possible.

This Afternoon will be partly cloudy. The high will be 84. Winds will be northeast 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 83. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 83; winds will be northeast 8 to 12 mph.

Monday will have mostly to partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or storm. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or storm. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

