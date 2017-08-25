Fayetteville man exposed himself at Hooters, in Food Lion parking lot, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have arrested a 38-year-old man Friday on charges he exposed himself at a Hooters restaurant and in a Food Lion parking lot.

Chris James Lewis of the 600 block of Bartons Landing Place in Fayetteville, is facing two counts of indecent exposure, police said.

Police said the incident at the Hooters in the 500 block of North McPherson Church Road happened last Friday, and the incident in the Food Lion parking lot in the 2000 block of Skibo Road happened Tuesday.

Lewis is also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny in connection with a Tuesday incident in the 700 block of Shortridge Road, police said.

Lewis is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.