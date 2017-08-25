Toddler and man taken to burn center after Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville officials said three people, including a toddler, were injured in an apartment fire Friday night.

The blaze was reported around 10 p.m. in the 6500 block of Jeffrey Drive, which is off South Reilly Road, officials said.

Officials said that at least 13 people were displaced because of the fire that broke out at the Sunshine Apartments, which authorities also referred to as the Summertime Apartments.

Several 911 calls indicated flames outside the building and fire and smoke showing in the exterior, fire officials said.

When fire crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke showing.

A man and a toddler, who were in the unit that sustained the most fire damaged, suffered moderate to serious burns and are being transferred to the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill, fire officials said.

A woman, who lived in an adjacent apartment, was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was brought under control about 10:30 p.m.

The Red Cross has been requested to assist the displaced occupants.