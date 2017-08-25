Franklin County scam targets seniors with credit card offers from ‘health department’

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Health Department issued a warning Friday that someone is trying to scam county residents by pretending to be calling from the health department.

The scam calls register on caller ID as coming from “County of Franklin” and show the number of the health department’s Home Health Agency, officials said.

Once the mark picks up, officials said, “the caller begins to discuss credit card offers that seem ‘too good to be true’ and then asks for personal financial information.”

The health department is reminding residents that the health department doesn’t call people about credit cards or any other financial offers.

“Families and Caretakers are encouraged to speak with their seniors about any unusual calls they may be receiving and are strongly encouraged to call local law enforcement to report any suspicious calling activities,” the department wrote.