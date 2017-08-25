Harnett County authorities ID body found in woods

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities have identified the third body found in eight days, though they say there’s no indication yet that the third body is connected to the first two.

The body, which was partially decomposed, has been identified as 32-year-old Dennis Alan Conley, of Cameron.

Conley’s body was found in some woods about half a mile northeast of the intersection of Bethel Baptist Road and Peaceful Lane outside of Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

People walking in the area found the body when they spotted vultures circling, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

The body was found Thursday afternoon. As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Conley’s death is being investigated as a homicide

“There is no indication at this time that this scene is connected to any current investigations,” deputies wrote.

But Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats added that it’s early in the investigation.

“I’m asking everybody, the public if you saw anything, if you think of anything that’s happened awhile back — because, again, the body been there awhile — anything. It may not mean anything, a whole lot, to you, but it could be something that would help solve this case,” Coats said.

Early last Thursday morning, deputies responding to a disturbance call found a body in a backyard in Coats. The investigation led them to a second body, in some woods near Broadway. Three people have been charged in connection with those bodies.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the latest body to call them at (910) 893-9111.