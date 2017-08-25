Harnett County man charged with murder after wife dies of shooting reported as accident, deputies say

By Published:

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man has been charged with murder after his wife died of injuries sustained in what was at first reported as an accidental shooting on Sunday, deputies said.

Allana Mozelle, 32, of the 500 block of Melody Lane in Cameron died Thursday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

She was found by deputies about 10 a.m. Sunday at her home. She had been shot. The deputies were responding to a report of an accidental gunshot wound, authorities said.

Her husband, Teamus Maurice Mozelle, 35, was arrested Friday in New Bern, deputies said.

He’s charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office praised New Bern police for their help in finding and catching the husband.

