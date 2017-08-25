Husband, wife die in Nash County murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) – A husband and wife are dead after a domestic incident ended in a murder-suicide in Whitakers Thursday evening, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 7:15 p.m., members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a residence on Shearin Road in response to a domestic violence shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said once authorities arrived on scene, they secured the area to keep neighbors out of dangers.

An investigation revealed Toby Rosser and his wife, Trudy Rosser, drove to the home of a family member where they began to argue. They both exited the vehicle during the argument only to have Toby Rosser pull a gun from the vehicle and shoot his wife, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said he threatened other family members with the gun before turning it on himself.

Toby Rosser died at the scene but Trudy initially survived her gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital, officials said.

This investigation is still ongoing by the detectives of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information related to this incident, please call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-1510.