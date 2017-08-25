North Korea fires unidentified projectiles into the sea

By Published: Updated:
Kim Jong Un (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that that the projectiles were fired from an area from the North’s eastern coast and flew about 155 miles.

The JCS says the South Korea and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch.

The launch comes weeks after North Korea created a tense standoff with the United States by threatening to lob some of its missiles toward Guam.

North Korea also successfully flight-tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s