NC deputies searching property for human remains find numerous dead animals, sheriff says

Craig Swain has been missing since 2008. (WNCT)

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Deputies searching a property in rural North Carolina for human remains Friday have found numerous dead animals and expect to continue searching the site through the weekend, Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant Thursday for the property on Alligood Road in Creswell as a result of a lead in the Craig Swain case.

Swain, a Tyrell County resident, vanished in February 2008 after attending a Super Bowl party on Jones White Road in Creswell.

Investigators have so far made one drug-related arrest at the property, Barnes said.

