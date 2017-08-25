NC family notices ads about girl who is missing; pair charged with human trafficking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A North Carolina man and a Florida man have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking case involving a young girl from North Carolina, Myrtle Beach police say.

Officers began looking into the matter after the family of a girl missing out of North Carolina saw ads online advertising her. After an extensive investigation, officers were able to locate the victim and reunite her with her family.

After an extensive investigation, officers were able to locate the victim and reunite her with her family.

A press release from Captain Joey Crosby said city police worked with other agencies to identify and take 20-year-old Kerry Andrell Lewis of Fayetteville and 37-year-old Julius Larose Riley of Homestead, Florida into custody.

Booking records show the both men were arrested Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. in the 300 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Lewis was charged with prostitution and trafficking in persons and Riley was charged with trafficking in persons and resisting arrest.