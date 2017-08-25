NC family notices ads about girl who is missing; pair charged with human trafficking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A North Carolina man and a Florida man have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking case involving a young girl from North Carolina, Myrtle Beach police say.

Officers began looking into the matter after the family of a girl missing out of North Carolina saw ads online advertising her.  After an extensive investigation, officers were able to locate the victim and reunite her with her family.

A press release from Captain Joey Crosby said city police worked with other agencies to identify and take 20-year-old Kerry Andrell Lewis of Fayetteville and 37-year-old Julius Larose Riley of Homestead, Florida into custody.

Booking records show the both men were arrested Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. in the 300 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Lewis was charged with prostitution and trafficking in persons and Riley was charged with trafficking in persons and resisting arrest.

