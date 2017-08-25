NC man jailed after woman found dead in car with small child

GREEN SEA, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police say a person from Tabor City, North Carolina has been taken into custody after a woman’s body was found in a car earlier this month.

Jakeen Bryant, 27, is currently being held in Columbus County, North Carolina. Horry County police say they have warrants for his arrest which include murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to a police report, the victim was found in a dark colored car parked on Carolina Road near Church Road and had what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the area on Aug. 15 after someone reported a suspicious vehicle.

Police say a small child was also found in the car with the victim. EMS removed the child from the vehicle and took them to the emergency room. The report does not reveal how old the child was or their condition, but the report does confirm DSS was notified and took custody of the child.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the woman as 31-year-old Latosha Nicole Lewis from Tabor City.

Immediately after they found Lewis’ body and the child, officers closed down roads in the area and taped off a crime scene. Police department spokesperson Krystal Dotson says officers also sent a bloodhound unit to canvas the area.