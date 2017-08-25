NC Red Cross volunteers heading to Texas to help after Harvey hits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Red Cross volunteers from the Triangle are heading to Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey

Moe Darden and Lars Knapp left Friday night from Durham headed toward Houston. They won’t know their exact final destination until the storm hits and begins impacting communities.

They’re driving an Emergency Response Vehicle, which they will use to do distribute food.

It’s an effort Darden has helped with a number of times. His first hurricane relief volunteering came after Hurricane Katrina.

“My mission in all of this is to help people that need some help. Not to be a savior. Not that at all. But what I want to do is support the people that are there and I’ll do whatever I can,” he said.

“I believe that the people in Houston, or people all over the country, are actually neighbors,” Darden added.

Knapp, a UNC Chapel Hill senior, helped with Hurricane Matthew relief.

“I think it’s important to help folks when they’re in a time of need. I never know if one day I’m going to get hit by a hurricane and need the help of someone else. It could happen to anyone and I believe in karma,” said Knapp.

Another team from Rocky Mount is also deploying.

About a dozen volunteers from the Raleigh area are Texas bound. One crew left Wednesday night and another crew left Friday morning.

A Raleigh crew took a truck equipped with state-of-the-art technology including computers, satellite, Internet and more.

They will assist the estimated 20,000 people who might be impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The American Red Cross said financial donations are most helpful to its mission.

People interested in donating can go to redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS or text the word “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.