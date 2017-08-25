Pentagon allows National Guard soldiers $190+ million in bonuses

By Published:
In this photo taken March 27, 2008, the Pentagon is seen in this aerial view. Reports of sexual assaults in the military increased slightly last year, U.S. defense officials said Monday, May 1, 2017, and more than half the victims reported negative reactions or retaliation for their complaints. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The Pentagon says more than 17,000 California National Guard soldiers won’t have to repay more than $190 million in enlistment bonuses and other payments handed in error out between 2004 and 2010.

The decision closes several years of wrangling over whether to take the money back after an audit revealed overpayments as the Guard faced pressure to hit enlistment goals during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Bonuses of up to $15,000 and loan aid were offered.

A Pentagon report sent to Congressional committees on July 31 says 17,092 soldiers will not have to repay the money and will be refunded if they already did. It says 393 soldiers will not get relief because they didn’t fulfill their enlistment terms.

The decision was first reported Friday by the Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s