Police: Florida man traveled to have sex, rape young girl

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said he wanted to participate in a “rape fantasy with young school girls.”

A Hudson man thought he had hooked up with someone who fit the bill. But, what happened next got Michael Ludwig sent to jail.

On social media, Largo police said 24-year-old Michael Ludwig looked for school-age girls willing to get involved in his rape fantasy.

A Largo police detective, posing as a 14-year old girl, began chatting with Ludwig.

“It went on for several weeks and there were multiple conversations, and the detective made sure to let the person know that he was conversing with an underage female,” said Lt. Randall Chaney, with Largo Police.

Chaney said Ludwig sent the supposed middle schooler naked pictures of himself.

Ludwig gave detectives an address in Hudson on Frierson Lake Drive. A neighbor on the dead-end street told us the family seems very normal.

“They’re family, every Sunday they have a family day, and they just seem like a really nice family,” said Peggy Beckett.

But, cops tell a different story about Ludwig.

“He also became frustrated and agitated at one point and began making what could be considered threats towards her,” said Chaney.

Like these posts on social media: “You’re going to sneak out later tonight, do you hear me little b****?” And, “You should listen to me b****, I’m going to rape you.”

On Wednesday, cops say Ludwig traveled more than an hour from his home to Largo.

“He traveled here specifically on that date to meet with this girl and to have either [have] sex or to rape her,” said Chaney.

But instead of a 14-year-old girl, Ludwig met up with police at a Largo house.

Chaney said he confessed to the whole thing.

He’s out of jail on bond.