Raleigh mom pleads guilty in connection with murder of 2-year-old son in 2014

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mom pleaded guilty in a Wake County courtroom Friday morning to multiple charges in connection with the murder of her 2-year-old son on Christmas Day in 2014.

Briana Dangerfield, 27, pleaded guilty — as part of a plea deal — to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, as well as obstruction of justice in the death of her toddler son, Tristan Blue.

Tristan’s father, Steven Blue, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, secretly disposing of a child that died from unusual causes, conspiring to dispose of a child’s body, and felony obstruction of justice in a Wake County courtroom on March 3.

Blue admitted to investigators that he killed his son after he woke him up and would not go back to sleep. He also said he disposed of his son’s body in Beaver Dam Lake in Wake County.

Blue told Dangerfield about the incident and told her he would take care of it, court documents show.

The boy’s body was found Dec. 26, 2014.

Blue will serve a minimum of 33 years in prison and at the time of his plea, received 800 days credit to his sentence for time served while awaiting a trial.

The judge said Friday that it was clear Tristan suffered a “horrific” death and that it was hard to comprehend how Dangerfield could protect the boy’s father and not the boy himself.

Dangerfield will serve a minimum of 73 months (6 years) and a maximum of 100 months (8 years). The district attorney dropped charges for concealment in death of a child as part of the plea deal. She has already served nearly three years in prison.