State offering up to $20K for information in Halifax County quadruple murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the State of North Carolina is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murders of two elderly couples that occurred Monday in Enfield.

A $30,000 reward that was gathered through private donations is also being offered in the case.

Janice Harris, 72, James Harris, 88, James Whitley, 76, and Peggy Jo Whitley, 67, were all found shot to death inside the Harris’ home located at 980 Fishing Creek Road. The Whitley’s were visiting the home at the time of the shooting.

According to a press release from Cooper’s office, all four victims were shot multiple times through a glass door while the couples were playing cards.

The first reward offered was a few thousand dollars and has since grown to $30,000 thanks to private donations.

The SBI, ATF and surrounding law enforcement are assisting the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.