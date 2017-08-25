Tarboro man arrested after attempting to meet teen girl, her mother for sex

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tarboro man is under arrest after attempting for weeks to meet with a teen girl and her mother for “sexual purposes,” according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received information that Jerry Holloman had been trying over the past few weeks to have a 14-year-old girl and her mother come to his home for sex. They then set up sting operation to catch him.

Holloman was arrested Wednesday by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Tarboro Police Department, after attempting to meet the teen girl and her mother for sex, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen girl was never in danger.

The investigation began as a computer crimes against a child and was reported to the sheriff’s office immediately, officials said.

Holloman has been charged with solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device, as well as solicitation of child by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in appearance at meeting location.

Holloman is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

