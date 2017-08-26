1 person grazed by bullet during shootout in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was grazed by a bullet when several shots were fired in Durham on Saturday evening.

The incident happened on Broad Street near Interstate 85 north, according to Durham police.

Two people inside two different cars were shooting at each other, police said.

One victim was slightly injured, but witnesses said several shots were fired.

Sharon Featherston of Durham was in the area celebrating a birthday, which was not related to the shooting.

“We had my grandmother’s 82nd birthday party going on in the back and they just started shooting,” Featherston said. “We didn’t see anything. We just heard all the shots.”