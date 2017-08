FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a grocery store in Fayetteville on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Carlie C’s IGA grocery at 690 South Reilly Road, Fayetteville police said.

Police said they believe the shooting happened in the parking lot area.

More details will be available soon, officials said.