40+ help in search for clues in Halifax County quadruple murder

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens came out for a search Saturday morning in Halifax County after two couples were killed last week.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp says more than 40 prison emergency response team members checked the woods, ditch banks, wood lines and fishing creek.

Crews told us they were searching for anything connected with the murder of four people.

Someone killed Jim and Janice Harris along with James and Peggy Whitley in the Harris’ home earlier this week. The four people were discovered on Monday.

Right now, the Governor’s office is offering a $20,000 reward — in addition to the $30,000 already raised — to find the person or people responsible.