40+ help in search for clues in Halifax County quadruple murder

By Published:

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens came out for a search Saturday morning in Halifax County after two couples were killed last week.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp says more than 40 prison emergency response team members checked the woods, ditch banks, wood lines and fishing creek.

Crews told us they were searching for anything connected with the murder of four people.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Someone killed Jim and Janice Harris along with James and Peggy Whitley in the Harris’ home earlier this week.  The four people were discovered on Monday.

Right now, the Governor’s office is offering a $20,000 reward — in addition to the $30,000 already raised — to find the person or people responsible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s