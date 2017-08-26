Body found in NC field after authorities receive info about missing man

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A body has been found in connection with the search for a missing 84-year-old Burlington man, officials told WFMY.

Authorities are looking for Harold Dean Simpson, 84, of Burlington. Simpson’s family last saw him the morning of Aug. 18 and reported him missing the next day.

A body was found in a field in Caswell County on Friday night after officials received information about Simpson, WFMY reported Saturday. Officials told the TV station they believe they found Simpson’s body.

Earlier this week, Simpson’s abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt was found parked on Laurel Road in the eastern part of Nelson County, Virginia — a day before a shooting injured a woman nearby, officials said.

Inside Simpson’s car, deputies discovered items belonging to Sean Castorina, 42, and Penny Dawson, 40, both of Burlington, WFMY reported.

Authorities said Tuesday the two were wanted for questioning in the disappearance of the elderly man.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that Castorina and Dawson were arrested without incident Thursday morning at a gas station in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Castorina and Dawson are charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and car theft. They are awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Nelson County deputies were called at 7:30 p.m. the night after Simpson’s car was found about a shooting victim at a home on Laurel Road — the same road where Simpson’s car had been found.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Virginia State Police announced Castorina and Dawson were wanted in connection with the incident. They were considered “armed and dangerous.”

The Burlington Police Department, SBI, and the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office have not yet confirmed if the body is Simpson, according to WFMY.

Burlington police say Simpson has no history dementia or other cognitive impairments. No charges have been filed in Simpson’s disappearance.

The 60-year-old female shooting victim was being treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

— WRIC and WAVY-TV contributed to this report