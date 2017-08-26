Dry Sunday, then showers with a coastal low

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Very comfortable temperatures ruled across central North Carolina on Saturday. Temperatures will stay pleasant and below normal for next week.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 83 after a morning low of 68; and Fayetteville had a high of 89 after a morning low of 69. The normal high this time of year is 87 with a normal low of 68.

High pressure anchored over New England will pump in northeasterly breezes on Sunday and with it, skies should be mostly sunny.

Low pressure over Florida is expected to start to move northeast and merge with a stationary front that is sitting off the coast of North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on that low, as there will be a possibility of the low developing some tropical characteristics as it moves northeast up the Atlantic coast. The most likely scenario is the low to merge with the front and move up the coast late Monday and Tuesday. This will give central North Carolina a chance of showers during that time. Rainfall shouldn’t be heavy, but areas along the coast could receive several inches of rain. If the low intensifies, winds will also pick up out of the northeast which will also keep highs on Monday and Tuesday in the 70s.

The low will pull away late Tuesday, so Wednesday is looking nice, as a matter of fact for the rest of the week; it should be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm each day. Highs will rebound into the middle 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 82. Winds will be northeast 8 to 12 mph.

Sunday Night will have fair skies. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will have increasing clouds with some showers developing during the afternoon and evening. The high will be 77; winds will be northeast 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers around. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a stray PM shower possible. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

