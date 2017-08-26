Girl dies after medical emergency at NC Outer Banks water park

POWELLS POINT, N.C (WAVY) – A girl suffering from a medical condition died in route to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center after visiting H2OBX Waterpark on Thursday, officials say.

Currituck County Fire Chief Ralph Melton tells WAVY-TV that the call came in at 5:41 p.m. for a 9-year-old girl who was having difficulties breathing.

Water park staff quickly responded by getting the girl to an onsite treatment area.

Melton says an ambulance arrived on scene five minutes later. The girl died in route to the hospital.

According to Melton, the girl’s medical condition did not appear related to being in the water or on any ride at the park, which opened in June.

The girl’s body was taken to the Greenville Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

There are no other details.