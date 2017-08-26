Homeowner shoots intruder in head as Hurricane Harvey hits, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS News) — A homeowner shot an alleged intruder in Corpus Christi, Texas, just as Hurricane Harvey was making landfall late Friday night, police confirmed to CBS News.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and was coherent when police arrived on the scene, the Corpus Christi Police Department said on Twitter.

Officers responded to the residence and found the had been shot in the head, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports. It was unclear if the residence had power Friday night.

Neither the homeowner nor victims were identified as of Saturday morning and no other injuries were reported.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm, just after 11 p.m. ET on Friday. It’s the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. in over a decade, and the most powerful storm to hit Texas since 1961. It has since been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm prompted Facebook to activate its Safety Check feature, which allows users to let family and friends know they are safe.

