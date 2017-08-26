NC man dies while climbing in Grand Teton National Park

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) – Authorities say a climber from North Carolina has died in Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming, apparently from a fall.

Park officials said Saturday the body of 24-year-old Alexander Kenan of Chapel Hill was found by a commercial climbing guide and his client as they were descending a mountain called Peak 11,840 on Friday.

Rangers say they don’t know when Kenan died but believe it was within the past week. Authorities say there are no known witnesses, and they asked anyone who was climbing in the area to contact them.

Rangers say Kenan was found with a climbing rope, helmet and gear appropriate for the terrain. His body was in a rocky area about 400 feet below the summit of Peak 11,840.

The body was recovered by helicopter.