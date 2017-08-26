NC man wins $10 million with lucky scratch-off lottery ticket

By Published:
Michael Hill of Leland and his wife claim the big prize in Raleigh. (N.C. Education Lottery photo via WECT.)

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — Michael Hill of Leland won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket.

Hill, a nuclear power plant worker, bought the ticket at the Maco Depot on Maco Road.

He bought an Extreme Millions scratch off ticket first and didn’t win anything. He decided to try one more time, this time, buying a winning Ultimate Millions ticket.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Hill claimed his prize on Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had a choice of taking a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million.

Hill chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $4,159,101.

Hill plans to use some of the money to pay off bills and some of it to invest it in his wife’s instructional design business.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s