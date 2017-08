VANCEBORO, NC (WNCN) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 33 year old Jessica Moore Taylor who is believed to be endangered.

Taylor was last seen walking on Willis Neck Road in Vanceboro around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. She was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue shirt, and was carrying a purple purse.

Anyone with information on Jessica Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.