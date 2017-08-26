Small group counter-protests ‘Silent Sam’ sit-in at UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer than five people showed up to counter-protest a sit-in that is underway Saturday at a Confederate statue on the UNC campus.

The counter-protesters carried Confederate battle flags and a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag and kept their distance from the statue known as “Silent Sam,” according to a CBS North Carolina photographer at the scene.

Protests have been held against the statue recently and a sit-in of about 50 people was happening Saturday around the statue.

The counter-protesters showed up near the statue around 11:30 a.m., according to photos from the scene. Around 3:30 p.m., the two groups came together to debate the issues of the statue.

By 4:30 p.m., the counter-protesters left the scene.

Two police officers were nearby and no violence was reported.