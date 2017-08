CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A new school year is beginning Monday with a brand-new school for some students.

Hortons Creek Elementary is opening in Cary.

Teachers said the school is filled with new supplies and equipment and even unique seating for students.

They plan to use Twitter to give parents a glimpse of classroom activities throughout the year.

Students will work on character strengths in what’s called the “Positivity Project.”