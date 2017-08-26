Texas officer saves US flag during Hurricane Harvey

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (WFMY) — As many people in Texas were taking cover with strong winds and heavy rain pouring in from Hurricane Harvey, one Texas Police Officer was making a rescue.

The Aransas Pass Police Department posted a photo of Officer Jack McCarty saving Old Glory from the storm. The photo has over 3,000 likes and more than 2,700 shares from the department’s Facebook Page.

The caption on the photo reads: “While some dishonor and desecrate her, APPD Ofc. Jack McCarty will stop at nothing to honor and save her.”

The police department has been updating its citizens throughout the hurricane. The department says all emergency responders are safe.