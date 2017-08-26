Woman dies after NC man flees 911 call, causes crash, police say

Charlotte police at the scene of the deadly crash. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a man who sped away from a North Carolina gas station, running red lights after someone called 911 has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 37-year-old Travis Chappell’s car struck the back of another vehicle when he ran a red light around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Chappell’s car then struck a brick wall and caught fire.

Authorities say the passenger in Chappell’s car, 48-year-old Evelyn Smith, died.

The driver of the other car and her 2-year-old child were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, WBTV reported.

Investigators say someone called 911 about Chappell just before he got in his car and drove away without turning on his headlights.

Police said in a news release that Chappell is also charged with DWI. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

