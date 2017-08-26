Woman dies in collision with NC police SUV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — One woman was killed in a wreck in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the woman as Lachandra Ciera Mccorkle, 25. The officer involved is Wraith Muhammad, 40, and was off-duty in a marked patrol car, police say.

The crash occurred on Sofley Road and W Sugar Creek Road around 12:30 p.m. Police say that Mccorkle was struck by the patrol car when she drove through the intersection. Officers say speed does not appear to be a factor, but have not determined whether Mccorkle was impaired when the wreck occurred.

Police say Mccorkle was pronounced dead upon arrival at Carolinas Medical Center. Officer Muhammad was taken to CMC with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck, according to CMPD.

The 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road was shut down in both directions for some time following the crash, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

