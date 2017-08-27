I-85 reopens after crash closes both directions in Vance County

MIDDLEBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 85 was closed in both directions north of Henderson in Vance County for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.

Both closures were because of vehicle crashes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The area has recently experienced several crash-related closures in construction zones.

I-85 southbound was closed near Manson Drewry Road near Henderson at mile marker 222 after a crash around 3 p.m., officials said.

Northbound I-85 was closed near US-1 (Broad Street) near Henderson at mile marker 221.

The crashes were cleared around 4:30 p.m., but congestion remained in the area.