Extra security for NC gun show after 50+ firearms stolen earlier this year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — There will be extra security this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum for the semi-annual Greensboro Gun and Knife Show after a robbery at the same event earlier this year.

Safety measures have been upgraded after multiple weapons were stolen during the gun and knife show in January.

Off-duty officers with the Greensboro Police Department will provide security during the event as well as overnight.

The coliseum complex has also installed new security cameras around the property for further surveillance.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Coliseum released the following statement to WFMY.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host the semi-annual Greensboro Gun Show August 26-27. In response to the overnight burglary incident that occurred during the previous Greensboro Gun Show (January 29, 2017), the Coliseum Complex, working in conjunction with the Greensboro Police Department, has increased the security requirements and measures for this weekend’s event.

The Coliseum Complex has required the Greensboro Gun Show promoter to employ off-duty GPD officers to provide additional overnight security (GPD officers were previously only employed during hours the event was open to the public). In addition, the Coliseum Complex has installed additional, new security cameras that continuously monitor 47 locations throughout its campus to increase security and provide a safer environment.

The Greensboro Gun and Knife Show takes place this Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.