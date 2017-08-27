Hundreds attend vigil for woman who was killed outside Henderson Food Lion

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, family and friends of a woman police say was murdered by her boyfriend held a vigil for her in the Food Lion parking lot she was killed in Henderson.

Police say Keya Gaye was shot and killed by Marcus Hargrove on August 19. Gaye worked at the Food Lion in Henderson.

Witnesses say she was on a break, when Hargrove approached her and she was shot.

Her death had a huge impact on the community. Sunday hundreds of family, friends — and even strangers — gathered at the scene of where she was killed for a vigil.

Her family says it was important to celebrate her life Sunday, because it would have been her 24th birthday.

“We had plans for today never in a million years did we think we would spend her birthday at her crime scene,” said Maneisha Gaye.

Maneisha Gaye is Keya’s older sister.

She says the last week has been one of the hardest of her life, but she says the community is helping her and her family get by.

“We just had no idea (Keya) impacted so many people,” said Gaye.

Sunday community leaders demanded domestic violence come to an end

“It happens so much shouldn’t take a tragedy for us to come together and acknowledge,” said Kanika Turrentine.

Turrentine is the executive director of Infinite Possibilities Inc., a group that fights against domestic violence.

She says the community needs to come together and stand up against these issues.

And Gaye says what happened to her sister should never happen to anyone else.

“This violence just has to stop,” she said.

Family and friends said Keya Gaye’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday1 p.m. at Spring Street Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson.